Man in custody after Christiansburg stand off

| By

From Virginia State Police: At approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning Virginia State Police Troopers were following up on a crash investigation at a residence in the 400 block of College Avenue, in the Town of Christiansburg. The male occupant of the residence was wanted for questioning in the Hit and Run which occurred on November 9, 2022, on Interstate 81, southbound at the 132-mile marker in Montgomery County. During this investigation, troopers also found the same suspect was also wanted for a felony Hit and Run on November 14, 2022, in Jacksonville, NC. involving a head-on crash with a police officer.

Virginia State Police requested assistance from the Christiansburg Police Department. As officers arrived at the residence, the male suspect was positively identified through a window in the residence, from past encounters with Christiansburg Police Department at the residence. The troopers and officers pulled back to secure the perimeter and called for assistance.

The Virginia State Police Tactical Team and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office Negotiators responded to the scene to assist. At approximately 4:30 a.m., after obtaining a Search Warrant and a Fugitive Warrant, VSP Negotiators hailed the residence asking the subject to exit. Officers made contact with a female subject, which advised the wanted subject was not in the residence. Officers entered the residence with the search warrant, and during the search of the residence, the male subject was found hiding in a back bedroom.

Brandon Lee Pigg, 30, of Christiansburg, Va. was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

All VSP and CPD units have cleared the scene.

Charges for the November 9th Hit and Run are pending.