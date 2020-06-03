10 new coronavirus cases attributed to Roanoke Valley

| By

10 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases have been attributed to the Roanoke Valley, according to data released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health. State health officials are reporting 5 new cases in Roanoke City, 3 new cases in Roanoke County, and 2 new cases in Salem. No new numbers reported in Botetourt County. One death that was attributed to Roanoke County has been removed, while one death has been added to Roanoke City. It’s unclear if this is a death that may have been wrongfully attributed to the county instead of the city.