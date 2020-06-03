Mack Trucks plant in Roanoke County will open in September

Mack Trucks is planning to start production of the new Mack M-D Series medium-duty truck models at its Roanoke Valley Operations facility on September 1st. The start was delayed from July as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A Mack spokesperson says work is underway now at Roanoke County’s Valley Tech Park for the start of production in September, and hiring is underway.

(news release from earlier this year) ROANOKE VALLEY, Virginia (Jan. 30, 2020) – Mack Trucks today launched the all-new Mack® MD Series of medium-duty trucks, adding to its already robust product lineup to reach new customers and applications. Serial production of the Mack MD Series will begin in July 2020.

Mack also announced a $13 million investment to establish its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO), a new manufacturing facility in the Roanoke Valley, Virginia, for the production of the Mack MD Series. The project will result in the creation of 250 new jobs. “Mack Trucks is very proud to make this investment and to now offer a full lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, serving virtually every segment of the market,” said Martin Weissburg, Mack Trucks president. “With this investment, Mack is well-positioned for future success, and we’re taking orders for the new truck beginning today.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the $13 million investment during an event with state and local officials at RVO. Gov. Northam approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund for the project. Mack’s investment is being used for equipment, tooling and building enhancements in the 280,000 square feet of the facility dedicated to the assembly of Mack medium-duty vehicles.

The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET). These new products will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.