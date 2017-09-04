UVA to pay for review, make security changes after march

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) _ The University of Virginia has hired a consulting firm to evaluate its safety infrastructure following a torch-lit march of white nationalists on campus. The Daily Progress reports that the university will pay Margolis, Healy & Associates around $250,000 to conduct the review. Spokesman Anthony de Bruyn says the university is prepared to “make additional investments in staffing and infrastructure” based on the firm’s recommendations. The review comes after the white nationalists marched through the university grounds on Aug. 11, the night before a larger rally in downtown Charlottesville. The university is also making other public safety changes. President Teresa Sullivan says there will be more security at major events, including athletics, and the university will deploy more unarmed public safety personnel to patrol the Lawn and residential areas.