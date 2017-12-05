Falwell, Jr. endorses Corey Stewart for U.S. Senate

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Junior is endorsing Corey Stewart for U.S. Senate, that announcement today from the Stewart campaign. Both Falwell and Stewart were early Donald Trump supporters. Stewart is seeking the Republican nomination to face Democratic Senator Tim Kaine next November, and he is campaigning heavily on his support for President Trump’s agenda.

From the Corey Stewart fort Senate campaign: Republican Senatorial candidate Corey Stewart announced today he received the endorsement of Dr. Jerry Falwell, Jr.

“Corey Stewart is a fighter who will be a staunch defender of our rights and liberties in Washington. I’m proud to announce my endorsement of Corey Stewart for U.S. Senate in Virginia,” Dr. Falwell said. “Corey is a proven vote-getter who will win back Virginia’s U.S. Senate seat for conservatives. President Trump needs a fighter like Corey in the U.S. Senate to help clean up the swamp in Washington,” Falwell asserted.

“It is vital that we turn the tide in Virginia so that President Trump’s agenda can succeed. With that in mind, I urge Virginians to back Corey Stewart for U.S. Senate,” he concluded.

Stewart responded to Falwell’s endorsement saying the following:

“Jerry Falwell has spent his life making our state and nation a better place through strong education centered first on faith, and he was instrumental in electing Donald Trump president, ” Stewart said, “Virginia’s awakening is happening, and Dr. Falwell’s endorsement is proof positive conservative Republicans will take back Virginia,” Stewart said.