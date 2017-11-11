Ex-student killed in Vietnam War honored at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nearly five decades after a former Virginia Tech student was shot and killed during the Vietnam War, his name has been added to the school’s War Memorial pylons.

U.S. Army Ranger Luther “Jim” Doss Jr. died in 1970 while attempting to rescue fellow soldiers on a mission. The Roanoke Times reports that was the year he would have graduated from Virginia Tech, but he left school to take care of his family before being drafted into the Army.

The pylons are inscribed with the names of Virginia Tech students and graduates who died in battle since World War I.

On Friday, the university’s Corps of Cadets and its Alumni Association held a Veterans Day ceremony to honor Doss and unveil his name etched into the stone memorial.

