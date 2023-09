Zoo celebrates Red Panda day with plenty to do

Tomorrow is all about the panda that receives less fanfare than the giant pandas you usually picture. It’s the Mill Mountain Zoo’s celebration of International Red Panda Day where Operations Director Amy Morgan says there are only about 10,000 Red Pandas left in the world.

Face painting, a photo booth, local vendors, meet and greets with the animals, and more tomorrow from 10:30 to 4 pm at Mill Mountain Zoo.