Your chance to stock up on Greek goodies for the holidays

If you like the idea of stocking up on various Greek goodies for the holidays, an event this weekend in Roanoke might interest you. It’s Sunday afternoon at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Roanoke — a Grecian luncheon and bake sale. Event Spokesperson Melanie Mandros:

Mandros says the items for sale after lunch hold up well when you freeze them:

The event is run by the Ladies Philoptochos arm of the church. All proceeds go to local charities. The Grecian Luncheon and Bake Sale is Sunday, November 11 from 12:30 to 3:30. The church is located at 30 Huntington Boulevard in Roanoke. Click here for full details.