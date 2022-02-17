Youngkin works to adapt from business world to leading state government

| By

With the General Assembly half-way through this year’s session, our political analyst says Governor Youngkin has learned in a hurry that achieving results in Richmond has required some quick adjustments. You may remember that as soon as he was inaugurated, Youngkin issued a series of Executive Orders aimed at fulfilling campaign promises, and that immediately raised the ire of Democrats who still control the State Senate. Virginia Tech Professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says Youngkin has quickly adapted in efforts to gain sufficient support for passage of at least some of his key goals. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: