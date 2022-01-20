Youngkin touts COVID action plan in Roanoke

Governor Glenn Youngkin toured Carilion Clinic and then visited the new testing center that opened today outside the Community Vaccination Center at Valley View Mall. Youngkin also rolled out his COVID Action plan, which calls for reduced testing in some cases where people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Youngkin also said his administration is launching a “Marshall Plan,” to distribute more COVID vaccines – and he wants to improve the messaging to Virginians about getting vaccinated – also making that outreach “less clinical.”