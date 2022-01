COVID testing center opens at Valley View

The new COVID-19 testing site at Valley View Mall – set up in a tent outside the Community Vaccination Center – opened the doors today. Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says they can accommodate up to around 400 people a day – by appointment only. The Virginia Department of Health center at Valley View will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 until 5-30; it offers the PCR COVID-19 test with results a few days later.