Youngkin signs bill in immediately outlawing “Carolina Squats”

| By

Governor Youngkin traveled to Lynchburg this morning to sign a bill that immediately outlaws vehicles called “Carolina Squats” It is a bill introduced by a Lynchburg lawmaker and passed in unusually quick time. “Carolina Squats” are pickups and SUV’s modified so the front bumpers are noticeably higher than the rear ones, and they are given their nickname for first becoming popular in the Myrtle Beach area. Critics say they dangerously limit visibility, especially when coming over hills, and they point to a fatal Virginia accident last month as just such an unfortunate example. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

South Carolina and North Carolina have previously outlawed “Carolina Squat” vehicles.

CLICK HERE for the Myrtle Beach Cam website which, among many other things, has videos of Carolina Squat cruising.