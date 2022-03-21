UPDATE: Covington man charged with fatally shooting his father

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: State Police Investigators have charged Roland Augustine Jeter, Jr., 30, of Covington, Va. with 2nd Degree Murder in the shooting death of his father on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Jeter was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Alleghany County Jail. The shooting remains under investigation.

The Virginia State Police will make no further comments on the investigation.

PREVIOUS: At around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the Virginia State Police responded to a residence in the 200 block of E. Chestnut Street in Covington, Va. An adult male inside the residence was unresponsive. Further investigation confirmed the man was deceased and his death is being investigated as a homicide. A suspect has been taken into custody. Charges are pending at this time.