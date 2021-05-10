Youngkin declares victory over Snyder in GOP convention

From Glenn Youngkin Twitter: “I am prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me. Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond..To the love of my life, my amazing wife of nearly 27 years, Suzanne – I am eternally grateful for your support. It has been incredible to have her, our four children and our extended family alongside me on this journey…. Lastly, a word of heartfelt thanks to all of the extraordinary people who worked so hard for this win. Your dedication and support means more than you will ever know. Now, let’s get to work for our beloved Commonwealth!”

From the Pete Snyder campaign:”While certainly would have preferred a W, I send my heartfelt congratulations to

@glennyoungkinon a tremendous race + deserved win. He + the ticket have my 100% support. Grateful to

@Bursonsnyder+ entire team. Love you all + our big family that is the VA GOP. #openourschools”