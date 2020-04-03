Yokohama suspends production at Salem plant

Yokohama is temporarily suspending production at its Salem plant, effective Sunday. The company says its is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, and the shutdown is expected to last for two weeks. Yokohama’s news release says the entire facility will undergo sterilization and decontamination measures while production is idled.

NEWS RELEASE: SANTA ANA, CA – (Apr. 3, 2020) – Due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yokohama Corporation of North America (YCNA) announced today it is temporarily suspending production at its plant in Salem, Virginia. The controlled shutdown at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia (YTMV) goes into effect on April 5 and is expected to last for two weeks.

YTMV produces passenger and light truck tires and is committed to the health and safety of plant employees, as well as the community. Several preventative measures to help stem the spread of COVID-19 are in effect at all company facilities.

Yokohama’s supply position remains strong with no forecasted disruptions in the company’s ability to serve customers.

To ensure the health and safety of all personnel upon their return, the YTMV facility will undergo sterilization and decontamination measures while production is idled.