Yikes: Summer seafood favorites cost a lot more this year

If you are thinking of enjoying summer seafood favorites like crab cakes and lobster rolls, be prepared to pay a lot more than you would normally expect. Fernando Gonçalves is a research scientist at Virginia Tech’s Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Hampton, and he says a labor shortage is one main reason. Another, he says, is many of us eat much of our seafood at restaurants, and now that they are fully re-opened, the seafood supply chain has not yet caught up with the renewed demand. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: