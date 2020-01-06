WRABA has concerns about Council of Community Services coming to Williamson Road

The Council of Community Services gets ready to open its new testing center satellite location on Williamson Road next Monday – that’s where people battling substance abuse seeking clean needles and syringes must also fill out the paperwork first. The Council of Community Services will also test for HIV and Hepatitis on Williamson Road as it does at the Campbell Avenue main office – but the C-C-S director pointed out today that NO needle exchanges will take place on Williamson Road – only at a mobile unit in various locations. Anne Marie Green says CCS has been “a good neighbor” at its long time Roanoke home and in 3 other localities, but at today’s Roanoke City Council meeting Williamson Road Area Business Association executive director Valerie Brown and several companies on that corridor objected:

