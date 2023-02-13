Wood Haven Tech Park gets infrastructure funding boost

$820,000 in new federal funding has been secured for the jointly-owned Wood Haven Technology Park, located near the I-81 and 581 interchange. It will be used to bring additional water to Wood Haven, with an eye towards future development by first upgrading water and sewer utility capacities. The cities of Roanoke and Salem, and Roanoke County co-own the 110 acre industrial-zoned tract. The Western Virginia Water Authority hopes to start construction some time this year says spokesperson Sarah Baumgardner: