Shooting last night on Hershberger

(from Roanoke PD) on February 12, 2023 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Hershberger Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside of a residence in the area with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation at this time. Further details about what led to the shooting are limited. No further information can be released and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.