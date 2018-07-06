Woman strikes dog, stops to check, is struck and killed herself

A driver who struck a dog and returned to check on its condition was then struck and killed by another vehicle. It happened shortly before sunrise this morning on Peppers Ferry Road, near the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Montgomery County. The sheriff's office says 50-year-old Leslie Ratcliff of Hiwassee died at the scene. Officials say the second driver remained there and has been fully cooperative.

From the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: On July 6, 2018, at approximately 0540 this morning deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the 4200 block of Rt. 114 – Pepper’s Ferry Road. When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a deceased female who had been struck by a car. Preliminary investigation by deputies indicate that 50 year old, Leslie Ratcliff of Hiwassee was traveling east in a 2010 Hyundai Sonata, when her vehicle struck a dog in the roadway. She returned to check on the dog and was subsequently struck by a 2013 Ford Focus traveling east. The driver of that vehicle, who will not be identified at this time, was not injured and remained on the scene, fully cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.