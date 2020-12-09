Woman sought for theft of guns, vehicle and cash

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On November 30th , 2020, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded for a Burglary of a Residence in the 6000 blk of Stewartsville Road. The victim reported the larceny of many firearms, tools, cash and a motor vehicle from the property. A suspect has been identified as Shannon Elaine Dalton. Warrants for Burglary and 2 counts of Grand Larceny have been obtained and she is considered a fugitive.

Anyone with information on this crime, please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or go online to http://cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.