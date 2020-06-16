Woman shot dead at Dollar General store

| By

On June 15, 2020 at 16:36pm the Martinsville/Henry County 9-1-1 Center received a call in regards to someone shot at the Dollar General, 3874 Stones Dairy Rd., Bassett, VA. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Department of Public Safety and Bassett Volunteer Rescue responded to the scene.

Upon arrival deputies found an unresponsive female with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Citizens on scene were doing CPR on the victim at that time. The victim was transported to Sovah Health – Martinsville, where she was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Adrianne Ruth Martin, 37, of 7 Blue Spruce Dr., Snow Creek, VA.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia has determined the cause of death to be gunshot wound and the manner of death is pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.