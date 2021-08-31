Woman gets two years for $5,000+ credit card fraud at Roanoke Best Buy

Federal prosecutors say a Buchanan woman was sentenced to two years in prison today for using other people’s credit cards to buy more than $5,000 dollars worth of merchandise at the Valley View Best Buy. 61-year-old Patricia Mosely admitted in February she used credit card accounts of three other people without their knowledge or consent.

NEWS RELEASE: ROANOKE, Va.– A Buchanan, Virginia woman was sentenced today to 24 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in February to multiple credit card fraud charges.

According to court documents, in three separate instances, Patricia Moseley, 61, using credit card accounts opened by three individuals, CS, RC, and PJ, obtained merchandise from Best Buy on Valley View Boulevard in Roanoke, Virginia.

Moseley pleaded guilty in February 2021 to three counts of access device fraud.

Specifically, on June 30, 2016, Moseley obtained $1,368 in merchandise from Best Buy on Valley View Boulevard in Roanoke, Virginia using the credit card account of PJ without their knowledge or consent.

On July 6, 2016, Moseley obtained $2,737 in merchandise using the credit card account of CS, without their permission or knowledge.

Moseley admitted to using the credit card accounts of CS, RC, and PJ to obtain a total of $5,475 in merchandise without the permission or knowledge of the card holders.

Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia made the announcement.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the United States Secret Service, and the Virginia State Police.

Assistant United States Attorney Charlene R. Day is prosecuting the case for the United States.