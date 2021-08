Tech disenrolls 134 students due to COVID non-compliance

Of the approximately 37,000 students enrolled at Virginia Tech this semester, 134 were not in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, meaning that they did not submit documentation or receive an exemption. A VT spokesman said today these students have been disenrolled, also noting that the university does not know whether any of those students were not planning to return for reasons unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement.