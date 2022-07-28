Woman dies after being hit by car in Roanoke County

From Roanoke County Police Department: On Wednesday July 27, 2022, about 9:13pm a 2003 Mazda Protégé was traveling northbound in the 2400 block of Catawba Valley Dr in Roanoke County. Ms. Lester was a pedestrian crossing Catawba Valley Dr and was struck by the Mazda. Ms. Lester was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash, nor are drugs or alcohol. The investigation is ongoing and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time, but is back open to traffic.