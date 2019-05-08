With rain in weekend forecast, Radford moves graduation indoors

News release: As the campus and the community prepare to celebrate the Class of 2019, Radford University is revising the Spring 2019 Commencement schedule for Saturday, May 11, 2019, due to severe inclement weather. The local weather forecast is calling for strong storms this Friday and 100 percent chance of rain on Commencement Saturday.

The following scheduling modifications are being made to provide the best possible Commencement experience for all Highlanders, in light of the impending weather. The 11 a.m. Commencement Ceremony to be held outside on Moffett Lawn is cancelled, and individual college ceremonies will be held as outlined below.

Time College Location 11 a.m. Davis College of Business and Economics Dedmon Center 11:30 a.m. Artis College of Science and Technology Bondurant Auditorium 1 p.m. College of Education and Human Development Dedmon Center 1:30 p.m. College of Visual and Performing Arts Bondurant Auditorium 3 p.m. College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences Dedmon Center 3:30 p.m. Waldron College of Health and Human Services Bondurant Auditorium

The Commencement speaker, Randal J. “R.J.” Kirk, will provide remarks at the 11 a.m. ceremony, which will be available through a live stream on the Radford University website.