With moratorium lifted, no apparent Roanoke-area explosion in evictions yet

| By

There is no apparent explosion of renter evictions in the region, this after a national moratorium expired over the weekend. Local attorneys helping income-eligible renters to seek COVID-related rent relief say they are keeping busy; the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley reports already processing more than 60 rent relief applications from income-eligible residents financially impacted by the pandemic, with the back rent goes directly to the landlords. More than 60 other applications are now being processed. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

Virginia still has more than $500 million available for COVID-related rent assistance that can cover up to 15 month’s unpaid rent. Click here for a list of resources.