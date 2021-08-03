LewisGale rolls out first-in-state robotic ‘scope

LewisGale Medical Center in Salem says it is the first hospital in Virginia to commercially use a new robotic “broncho-scope” that allows for a clearer vision when trying to reach cancerous lung nodes during a biopsy procedure. The American Lung Association says the survival rate for lung cancer is lower than other forms of the disease in large part because it is hard to detect at an early age. LewisGale Health System market president Lance Jones helped demo the “MONARCH Robotic Bronchoscope” this morning: