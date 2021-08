Unvaccinated impacting rest of population says local VDH health director

| By

More questions today about the vaccine-hesitant during a weekly teleconference for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Including, why get the vaccine if reports are surfacing now about those already vaccinated STILL getting COVID-19? Health director Dr. Cynthia Morrow says the latest data on the number of new cases and new hospitalizations also shows that about 20 percent were vaccinated – pointing she says to the impact of the UN-vaccinated on that population.