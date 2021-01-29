Winter Storm Watch posted for region

| By

From the National Weather Service:

Wintry Mix Likely Saturday Night through Sunday

A winter storm will impact the region beginning Saturday night through at least Sunday night. Precipitation will change from snow, to sleet, to freezing rain, and possibly back to snow orrain throughout the event. This wintry mix will make travel difficult and dangerous.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…From Saturday evening through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.