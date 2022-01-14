Winter Storm Watch issued; 5 to 12 inches possible

Portions of south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia

Description

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING…

WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch possible.

WHERE…Portions of south central, southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. WHEN…From late Saturday night through Monday morning.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow…sleet…or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/blacksburg.