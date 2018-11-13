Winter Storm Watch issued

| By

From the National Weather Service: WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

Wintry mess expected Wednesday Night into Thursday. Low pressure over the Gulf Coast will stay west of the Appalachians Wednesday night into Thursday, while another low forms off the coast of South Carolina. At the same time, cold high pressure will wedge southward into our area keeping temperatures at or below freezing at and near the surface. This will result in a threat of freezing rain and sleet Wednesday night into Thursday.

Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick-

Franklin-Mercer-Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone, Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount, and Bluefield.

* WHAT…Light to moderate icing possible. Total ice accumulations of a quarter to three three tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, north central and northwest North Carolina and southeast West

Virginia.

* WHEN…From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Although road surfaces will be warm, some slick spots could occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.