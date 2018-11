VT’s $1 billion NoVa campus to start up next year

Virginia Tech plans to create a $1 billion campus in Alexandria to accompany Amazon’s construction of a Virginia headquarters a few miles away in Arlington. Tech’s “Innovation Campus”, as it will be called, will focus on graduate degrees. The first 100 students will begin their studies in temporary buildings next year. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

