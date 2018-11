More on Roanoke County flooding issues – this time around Tanglewood Mall

| By

We all remember the images from October 11th – the area around Tanglewood Mall in southwest Roanoke County inundated by sudden, flash flooding – with Route 419 shut down. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more in the second part of a series on flooding issues in the county:

11-14 Flooding-Tanglewood Wrap#1-WEB