Chain saws, weedeaters and more: two charged with Franklin County thefts

| By

Two Franklin County men are charged with a series of break-ins and burglaries in the Glade Hill and Union Hall areas. The sheriff’s office says 54-year-old James Smith and 26-year-old Alan Crook were arrested after search warrants led to recovery of dozens of items including chain saws, weedeaters and tools. Officials say Smith also faces drug and firearms charges.

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office:

Incident: Break Ins/Larcenies

Incident Reported: 10/26/2018-11/6/2018

Location of Incident: Numerous locations in the Glade Hill and Union Hall communities of Franklin County to include: Old Franklin Turnpike, Dillards Hill Rd., Pinegrove Rd., and Farmview Rd.

Suspect #1 Name: James Todd Smith of Glade Hill, VA

Suspect #1 Age: 54

Charges:

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possess Firearm as a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of Drugs

Suspect #2 Name: Alan Michael Crook of Glade Hill, VA

Suspect #2 Age: 26

Charges:

Possession of Stolen Property

Additional remarks: On 11/8/18, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigations and Special Investigations Divisions executed multiple search warrants in Franklin County in relation to a series of break ins and larcenies in the Glade Hill and Union Hall communities of Franklin County. The search warrants resulted in the recovery of 37 items that were reported stolen to include; chainsaws, weed eaters, tools, etc. Smith and Crook have both been charged and are currently being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending. Anyone with additional information or inquiries about property can contact Captain Paul Caldwell at 540-352-5174.