Winners announced; 16th Annual Black History Month Art Contest

| By

From U.S. Cellular — ROANOKE, Va. (March 22, 2023) – UScellular announced the winners of its 16th Annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia at a celebration at the club located at 1714 9th Street, SE in Roanoke, March 17. The company also announced that it is extending its commitment for two more years of 160 wireless hotspots and service worth $184,160 to the club to help provide equitable learning access and keep local youth connected during the school year.

Public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts:

Aurelia Stoval, 8 from Rocky Mount received $250 for 1st Place for a portrait of Mae Jemison

Trinity Dooley, 11, from Rocky Mount received $150 for 2nd Place for a portrait of Mae Jemison

Lynneisa Redd, 11, from Shawsville received $100 for 3rd Place for a portrait of Katherine Johnson

In recognition of influential Black STEM icons, Boys & Girls Club members were encouraged to create original pieces of artwork of important historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made vital contributions to the world of STEM.

Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists was made available online throughout the month of February. In addition, the finalists’ artwork was digitally displayed in UScellular retail locations in the greater Roanoke area.

“We love working with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the achievements of Black STEM icons such as Mae Jemison and Katherine Johnson,” said Nakeita Stewart, director of sales and operations for UScellular in the Mid-Atlantic. “The creativity that Club members displayed in their artwork was inspiring and we congratulate our participants and winners in this year’s contest.”

Since the Black History Month Art Contest began at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, UScellular has awarded $13,600 in gift cards and impacted thousands of area youth. The extension of the 160 wireless hotspots and service to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia is part of UScellular’s After School Access Project. UScellular has pledged up to $13 million in hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet in its markets. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community/.