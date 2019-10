Windows 7 alert: PC owners using it face important decision

A deadline is less than three months away for all PC’s that use the Windows 7 operating system. Microsoft will stop supporting it in mid-January, leaving users with three choices — upgrade, purchase a new computer, or face security risks. Experts say if f you keep running your computer with Windows7 after January 14, it will still work, but you are more likely to encounter security risks from that point on, even if you have anti-malware software. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

