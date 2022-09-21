William Fleming student identified after online threat directed at school

| By

Roanoke Police have sought a petition for Threat by Writing or Electronic Message to Kill or do Harm (class six felony) on a fourteen-year-old juvenile female regarding threats made against William Fleming High School staff and students. The petition has been served and the teen will be transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center. Thank you to all our public safety partners and Roanoke City Public Schools personnel who worked with us diligently on this case. We greatly appreciate your commitment to helping us keep the schools in Roanoke safe.

Reminder to our Roanoke City Public Schools students — your words have consequences. Things you say or text can hurt and scare others, and there can be serious repercussions. These are not funny jokes. If your words are alarming enough to rise to the attention of law enforcement, you could face misdemeanor and/or felony charges. These are consequences that will follow you for the rest of your life. Please remember to take a step back and think before you say something or send a message you might regret.