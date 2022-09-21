Coca-Cola, Kroger team up with Straight Street to help kids

Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated teamed up with Straight Street, a local youth outreach ministry on Luck Avenue in Downtown Roanoke, to deliver much needed food items and school supplies to Roanoke children, this morning. Coca-Cola donated 200 backpacks, and Kroger donated non-perishable food items to fill them with. Both companies had representatives travel to the ministry to pack and deliver the backpacks. An Engagement Manager for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Wayne Tyree, says he can personally attest to the importance of programs like these; he also says that this program directly serves one of his company’s values: servant leadership.