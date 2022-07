Why this Lexington man will eat nothing but Taco Bell for 30 days

A Lexington video content creator is preparing a 30-day test to see if eating nothing but fast food can actually make you healthier — in this case, nothing but Taco Bell. Sam Reid plans to create a 20-minute video documenting his experience and its outcome. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for Sam Reid’s Kickstarter project page