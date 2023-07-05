Where to call if Glo Fiber installation damaged your lawn

| By

Contractors are nearing the end of a lengthy process to bring Glo Fiber internet service to much of the the Roanoke Valley, but in areas with underground utility lines, the work to restore affected front lawns goes on. Parent Company Shentel says it has installed about 850 miles of fiber optic cable in the Roanoke Valley. About 250 miles of that is underground, much of it in front yards, and lawn restoration efforts sometimes continue well after the installers are gone. Because many parts of Roanoke County have underground utilities, installation contractors have faced sharply different situations than in Roanoke or Salem. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

If you have had your lawn damaged by Glo Fiber installation and you do not believe restoration has been satisfactory, you can call Shentel at (866) 997-6474.