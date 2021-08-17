Where prisoners live delays key redistricting commission work two weeks

Virginia Redistricting Commission members say if anything appears certain, it is that lawsuits are likely to challenge any decision they make. It was a common theme heard yesterday as the commission debated what seems to be the simplest of questions: when does the commission have the census numbers it needs in hand to draw new general assembly and congressional boundaries in Virginia? The Census Bureau released its 2020 data last Thursday, August 12, but state law also requires that prisoners be listed by home town, not where the prison is, and that won’t be available until the 26th, a week from Thursday. It is one of many considerations the redistricting commission must navigate amid a highly-charged partisan era, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports: