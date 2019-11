When you are serving hundreds today, you had better start working early

This is one of the busiest days of the year at the Roanoke Rescue Mission as staff and a horde of volunteers prepare and serve Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds of people. About half of them are current residents there, either needing emergency shelter or taking part in recovery programs. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more on today’s preparations:

