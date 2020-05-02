WFIR receives top AP honors for news, sports

The Associated Press Broadcasters Association has again honored WFIR for “Best Newscast” and “Outstanding Sports Operation” among stations in Virginia’s and West Virginia’s largest cities.

The awards were announced Saturday in competition that included stations from Norfolk, Richmond and Charleston, WV. WFIR has received similar top honors in both categories in recent years.

The “Best Newscast” award goes to WFIR’s “Roanoke Valley Morning News with Joey Self”. The “Outstanding Sports Operation” honors both “Greg Roberts Live” and the many college, professional and local high school sports aired on the station.

We hope these awards reflect the confidence you place in us to bring you news and sports that are meaningful, professional and informative.