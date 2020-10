WFIR political analyst says debates can sometimes swing polls by 2%

We are down to the final week and a half before election day arrives, and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says even with many votes already cast, the presidential race is still likely to tighten. Denton says Thursday’s debate could make a difference in some of the tightest battleground states, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

