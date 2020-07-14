Weekend gunfire: Roanoke Police respond to four incidents

NEWS RELEASE: The Roanoke Police Department is investigating several incidents involving gunfire that occurred over the weekend. While at this time we do not believe that any of these incidents are connected, we do wish to keep you and our community informed on major criminal investigations.

Incident 1:

On July 10, 2020 at around 11:30pm, Roanoke Police were notified that an adult male with gunshot wounds had walked into Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man regarding this incident. His injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Due to lack of evidence and the victim not cooperating with the investigation, officers have not yet been able to determine a crime scene for this incident. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an

ongoing investigation.

Incident 2:

On July 10, 2020 just before midnight, Roanoke Police were notified that a juvenile male with a gunshot wound had walked into Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the juvenile regarding this incident. His injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Due to lack of evidence and the victim not cooperating with the investigation, officers have not yet been able to determine a crime scene for this incident. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Incident 3:

On July 11, 2020 at around 1:15pm, Roanoke Police were notified that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man regarding this incident. His injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Witness statements indicated the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Prillaman Drive NW. Officers did locate evidence of a shooting at that scene. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Incident 4:

On July 12, 2020 just after 2:00am, Roanoke Police were in the 200 block of Market Street SE observing a large crowd that was gathered in a parking lot. The crowd consisted of approximately 100 people. While officers were there, approximately 40-50 shots were fired from several individuals in the crowd. Officers called for extra units and began to head into the crowd to attempt to stop the threat and make sure no one had been hurt. The parking lot cleared out shortly after the shots were fired. At that time, two females began fighting with one another. In an effort to minimize injuries to both women, officers deployed pepper balls and broke up the fight. Other individuals pulled the women away, and those involved fled the scene before they could be identified. While officers were clearing the scene, they

collected approximately 50 spent cartridge casings from different caliber weapons, to include 9 mm and 7.62 rounds. Several cars and at least one building were struck by gunfire. No arrests have been made at this time regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

As always, anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what they know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.