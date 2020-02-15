We have liftoff: Va-launched flight on way to space station

(From Governor’s office) RICHMOND—The 13th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station successfully launched today at 3:21 p.m. from Wallops Island. The mission will deliver 8,009 pounds of cargo to the space station. The “NG-13” mission is a partnership of the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority (Virginia Space), NASA Wallops Flight Facility, and Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems. The spacecraft launched from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) Pad 0A. Northrop Grumman named the NG-13 spacecraft after former astronaut Robert H. Lawrence, Jr. He became the first African American astronaut in 1967.