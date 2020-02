Early morning fire extinguished quickly

(from Roanoke FIRE-EMS) UPDATE: Cause is accidental, electrical in nature.

At 12:41am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1900 block of Valley View Blvd NW for a fire (reported as Shakers restaurant by WDBJ-7). When units arrived they found a small fire on the roof of a restaurant. The fire was quickly extinguished, fire damage was restricted to the roof while minimal water damage was sustained inside the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.