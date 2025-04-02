ROANOKE, Va. (WFIR) — Wawa is officially expanding into Southwest Virginia, with confirmed locations coming to both Roanoke and Salem as part of the convenience store chain’s growth along the I-81 corridor. Company officials say each new store represents a $7 million investment and could bring 35 to 50 jobs to the region.

In Roanoke, the store will be located on Orange Avenue NE at the former site of Jersey Lily’s. While the Salem address has not yet been publicly named, multiple sources confirm a location there is in the works. Wawa also broke ground this week on a store in Lynchburg and is planning additional sites in Daleville and Staunton.

The Pennsylvania-based company currently operates more than 1,100 locations and has had a presence in eastern Virginia for over 20 years. Wednesday’s groundbreaking in Lynchburg marked Wawa’s official arrival in western Virginia. The company says six to eight stores are expected to open in 2025, with plans to reach up to 60 in the coming decade.

Wawa’s expansion often overlaps with another Pennsylvania-based chain, Sheetz, which already has an established footprint in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Daleville and Salem. That competitive proximity is continuing with Wawa’s upcoming locations.

While Wawa makes its entry, Sheetz is celebrating a decade on Fortune magazine’s list of “100 Best Companies to Work For.” The convenience chain ranked 40th this year and remains the only brand in its category to receive the national recognition. Sheetz also has hundreds of job openings across Virginia, including nearly 250 active listings.

Wawa has not announced exact opening dates for the Roanoke or Salem locations but says hiring and construction timelines will be shared in the months ahead.

This is a developing business story. Stay with WFIR for updates on Wawa’s Virginia expansion.