Seconds count when someone is having a heart attack. This weekend Botetourt County Parks and Rec is teaming up with the Compress and Shock Foundation to offer one hour classes in bystander CPR and AED use. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

A free class happening this weekend at Troutville Elementary is offering you the knowledge to save lives. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us a local woman is living proof.

Sign up for a session here: https://bit.ly/BOCOAEDTraining